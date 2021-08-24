Matthew James Thorud, age 31 of Centuria, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Matthew was born on March 6, 1990 in Amery, WI to Barry and Carrie Thorud. Growing up Matt enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping or just walking through nature. No matter what the elements were outside, it never seemed to bother him. As a youth, Matt worked for Gens Bait Shop in the summers, sorting worms and fixing reels while also working the counter and giving a lot of advice about where the fishing was good and what bait to use. Gen would always give Matt new baits, lures and rods and reels to try, and then give her feedback in the bait shop. He had a long run playing hockey in Amery; playing defense was where he liked to be and he had a passion for defending the goalie and net-which often landed him in the penalty box! One of his most memorable moments was being elected Team Captain by his peers and winning a State Tournament that year. After graduation from Amery High School, Matt moved to Duluth, MN and attended Lake Superior College for machine tool operation. He had a fascination for Lake Superior and for all the culture and beauty of the North. Several years later, Matt moved back home and was working as a CNC Machine Operator and living in Centuria until his untimely death. Matt was very creative, able to do carpentry, painting, and fixing just about anything; which meant he was always there to lend a hand and never asking for anything in return. Matt enjoyed working side by side with family members to build, create or improve on many different projects.