Amery, WI

JoAnn V. Sells

theameryfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoAnn V. Sells, 86, of Clear Lake, WI passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI. JoAnn Verdina (Schmidt) Sells was born on May 3, 1935 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Ivarena (Phelps) Schmidt. JoAnn was baptized and confirmed at Janesville, IA Methodist Church and attended school in Janesville, IA. On June 12, 1952 she was united in marriage to Gordon Sells in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Together they raised 4 children, Jolee, Janet, Scott and Sheryl. In 1958 the family moved to Wisconsin and settled in Clear Lake in 1962 where they farmed for 31 years. After retiring in 1993, Gordon and JoAnn moved to Norman, Arkansas. Due to failing health they returned to Clear Lake to be near family. JoAnn loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. JoAnn and Gordon also enjoyed antiquing and often attended auctions and flea markets. She was known for her collection of miniature glass shoes. JoAnn will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

