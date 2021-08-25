Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houghton, MI

Houghton native Velat wins gold at nationals

Daily Mining Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoughton High School incoming senior Maria Velat won three gold and two silver medals at the Move United Junior Nationals which were held in Denver, Colorado, in mid-July. This event was a week-long, national sport championship event for young athletes with a physical disability and/or a visual impairment through the age of 22. About 300 athletes from around the nation competed in events ranging from wheelchair football, archery to track and field events.

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Houghton, MI
Sports
Houghton, MI
Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
State
Colorado State
City
Houghton, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Great Lakes#Houghton High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy