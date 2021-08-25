Houghton native Velat wins gold at nationals
Houghton High School incoming senior Maria Velat won three gold and two silver medals at the Move United Junior Nationals which were held in Denver, Colorado, in mid-July. This event was a week-long, national sport championship event for young athletes with a physical disability and/or a visual impairment through the age of 22. About 300 athletes from around the nation competed in events ranging from wheelchair football, archery to track and field events.www.mininggazette.com
