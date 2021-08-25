Wake County doctors to discuss community-wide hospital capacity strain amid COVID surge

North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"We have established that a single shot of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent through eight months. With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine," said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson. "We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination."

Doctors from Duke Health, UNC Health, WakeMed and Wake County will discuss capacity strains due to COVID-19 and the steps needed to be taken to alleviate more hospital surges Wednesday morning.

The news conference will happen at 10 a.m. and include Dr. Timothy Plonk, Emergency Department Medical Director at Duke Raleigh Hospital, Dr. Linda Butler, Chief Medical Officer at UNC REX Healthcare, Dr. Seth Brody, Chief Physician Executive at WakeMed Health & Hospitals, Dr. Micah Krempasky, Chief Medical Officer at WakeMed Behavioral Health and Dr. Jose Cabañas, Chief Medical Officer of Wake County.

In Fayetteville, Cape Fear Valley Health will also have a special community update on the COVID-19 situation at the hospital. At noon, a special broadcast with Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Zappa will detail the current situation. It will be broadcast on the hospital's Facebook page.

As the Delta variant spread and months passed, vaccine efficacy dropped from 91% to 66%, a new CDC report finds.

Updated findings from an ongoing study of US frontline workers finds that vaccine efficacy dropped from 91% to 66% from April to August -- a drop that was likely fueled by the Delta variant surge and a waning of vaccine efficacy over time, especially for healthcare workers who were among the first in the nation to be vaccinated.

The findings, which included over 4,000 workers, with 83% fully immunized via one of the three authorized vaccines, indicate that the combination of the Delta variant and the passage of time means that vaccines are not working as well as they once did to prevent mild breakthrough infections.

However, the study sets a higher bar for vaccine effectiveness than normally used, measuring the vaccines' ability to prevent any infection, including asymptomatic infection.

A vaccine that is 66% effective at preventing any infection is still doing a good job of dramatically reducing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.

The study did not evaluate the vaccines' ability to prevent severe illness and hospitalization, which we know from prior research tends to hold steady even as vaccine's ability to prevent mild breakthrough infections wanes.

Another study published Tuesday found that from May to July in LA County, unvaccinated people were five times more likely to be infected and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to vaccinated people.

The Chatham County Health Department said the county's COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb, with 271 cases per 100,000 residents during the past week and nearly 9 percent of recent tests returning positive.

Vaccinations are also increasing. As of Monday, 39,458 people have received at least one dose, making up 53% of the county's population, and 36,642 people are fully vaccinated, marking 49%.

"Vaccinations continue to be the best way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek. "With more and more cases coming up every day due to the highly contagious Delta variant, it is important not to delay."

People should seek a COVID-19 test if they have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact (within 6 feet for a total of at least 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who tested positive. This includes those who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 testing is available in many locations across Chatham County, including three StarMed sites: Monday afternoons at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) in Siler City, Wednesday afternoons at the Goldston Town Hall (includes vaccinations), and Thursday afternoons at CCCC in Pittsboro.

If residents have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, they can call the CCPHD COVID-19 Vaccine Infoline at (919) 545-8323.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit over a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates. The lawsuit argues the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately impacts students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19. South Carolina legislators included a provision in the state's general budget that prevented school districts from using state funding to mandate masks in schools. Gov. Henry McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging hospitals and doctors to make greater use of antibody treatments for people infected with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and deaths rise due to the spread of the delta variant.

Infusions of antibody drugs can keep patients who are experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms from getting so sick they need hospitalization, the government's top infectious disease specialist said at Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing. They also can serve as a preventive treatment for people exposed to someone with a documented infection.

Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and they're free thanks to taxpayer support. But Fauci says they remain "a much-underutilized intervention."

However, demand for the drugs increased five-fold last month to nearly 110,000 doses, with the majority going to states with low vaccination rates. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been among the patients treated with antibodies.

Florida's Walt Disney World will require union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs at the theme park.

The deal was reached Monday with a union coalition, shortly after the Pfizer vaccine earned full Food and Drug Administration approval. It requires the workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 to remain employed, although employees can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons, a union statement says.

Any employee who doesn't comply, and doesn't request an exemption, will be "separated from the company with a 'yes' rehire status," according to the Service Trades Council Union. Before layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic, the coalition covered about 43,000 of 77,000 Disney World workers.

Disney announced last month that all non-union hourly and salaried employees would be required to receive the vaccine within 60 days. The company also asked all employees who were working from home to show proof of vaccination before returning to work.

4,623 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The percent of positive tests in the state is at 14.7 percent.

3,342 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the NCDHHS dashboard reflected new numbers for the last couple of days, showing the state exceeded 3,300 people hospitalized on Sunday.

Hospitalizations have been climbing since early July.

There are currently 830 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

364 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Cumberland County leaders voted unanimously Tuesday morning to issue a mask mandate again amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The earliest possible date for the mandate to go into effect was Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., but officials said that is not happening.

Cumberland County health officials said health director Dr. Jennifer Green is in favor of the mandate and hopes to have a specific date chosen for residents by the end of the week or early next week.

Cape Fear Valley Health System is facing an all-time high rate of COVID-19 admissions.

Because of that, health officials are reminding the public that there are also many other medical issues that can be treated in Urgent Care and Express Care locations, rather than Emergency Departments.

"Health systems across the state are being challenged to provide timely Emergency Department beds as COVID-19 patients are filling ICUs and other critical care areas," said Chief Clinical Officer Michael Zappa, M.D. "We are also encouraging people to get vaccinated, especially in light of the recent news that the Pfizer vaccine has received its final FDA approval."

Medical emergencies should continue to go to the Emergency Department, such as chest pain which might be a heart attack, severe headaches or weakness which could be stroke symptoms, difficulty breathing, or serious accidents with injuries.

On Monday, the health system had 174 COVID-19 positive patients in its hospitals, including 139 at Cape Fear Medical Center. Previously, the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the medical center was 130 back in January.

The Cumberland County Chairman of the Board of Commissioners is holding a special meeting Tuesday to consider a countywide mask mandate.

Last week, the Orange County Board of Education voted to make COVID vaccinations mandatory for school employees within 30 days of a vaccine's approval by the FDA.

With Pfizer's FDA approval announcement on Monday, ABC11 is checking with the district to see if they will stay with that timeline.

Durham Public Schools students headed back for in-person instruction on Tuesday morning. Students are required to wear face masks inside buildings and on school buses.

Joining other establishments that are now requiring vaccinations, Kotuku Surf Club in Durham said guests will have to show a copy of their COVID vaccination card beginning Wednesday.

"As COVID and the Delta Variant numbers continue to rise we at Surf are making some changes to the way we do business. We know that these changes may not be Universally popular but we are not willing to sacrifice the safety of our staff, patrons and community for the sake of a few more dollars," the bar said on Instagram

According to an email sent to parents, Fayetteville Christian Academy will be switching to remote learning after 10-20% of students or staff are out with symptoms of COVID, RSV, strep (because some symptoms overlap) or are in quarantine due to known exposure.

The school reopened on August 12 and will be going remote until Sept. 3.

"We recognize the hardship this poses to working families, and we wish we did not have to take this course of action," the school said in an email to parents.

Wake County Public Health announced that it confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following facilities:

The memory care unit of Elmcroft of Northridge, located at 421 Van Thomas Drive in Raleigh. This is Elmcroft's second outbreak. The first occurred in July 2020.

Hillside Nursing and Rehab, an assisted living and skilled nursing facility at 968 Wait Ave. in Wake Forest. This is the facility's third outbreak. The previous outbreaks occurred in December 2020 and June 2020.

Cadence North Raleigh, an assisted living and memory care facility at 5219 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. This is the facility's second outbreak. The first occurred in January 2021.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that it launched TeenVaxFacts.com - a website dedicated to providing teens with the information, tools and resources they need to educate themselves, their friends and their family members about COVID-19 vaccines.

The site gives teens access to materials such as a COVID-19 vaccine discussion guide, vaccine locations and informative videos.

Teens ages 12 to 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Carolina Theatre of Durham is requiring all fans to provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or full vaccination for entry. The City of Durham is requiring face coverings to be worn while at the theater except while eating or drinking. Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis and are subject to change.

Cape Fear Valley Health officials said the medical center continues to be at or near capacity due to surging COVID-19 cases.

The medical center has 139 in-house COVID-19 patients currently, including 5 pediatric patients.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported that there have been more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state since last Friday.

A total of 16,924 cases were reported from Saturday until Monday.

4,996 were reported Saturday, 6,744 on Sunday and 5,184 on Monday.

3,197 people are currently hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19. That's the highest number the state has seen in months.

The percent of positive tests is currently at 13.1 percent.

There are currently 797 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

351 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals in the last 24 hours.

64% of the adult population in the state has at least one dose of the vaccine.

Duke child psychologist talks about the new challenges for kids returning to schools during the pandemic.

Over the weekend, UNC confirmed a COVID cluster in an on-campus dormitory.

While the school has reached an 88% vaccination mark for students and 81% for staff, those who haven't gotten a shot will have to get tested twice a week.

"It's necessary for unvaccinated people. They have a higher rate of contracting it, I think because they haven't had the first vaccine," said senior Shannon Chen.

"It's reasonable. It's a choice either way, so whichever one you choose you have to deal with the consequences," said first-year Lynsey Hill.

"It makes me feel better, knowing I'll be able to test negative twice a week. So I guess that means less COVID cases on campus," said first-year Madison Connor.

UNC said those fully vaccinated who update their status online are exempt from the weekly testing.

On October 4, 2021, The Carolina Theatre of Durham will require a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before an event or proof of full COVID vaccination for entry.

"The Carolina Theatre is joining venues in downtown and across the country in ensuring the show goes on," says Randy McKay, President and CEO of the historic Carolina Theatre. "We're doing everything we can to make sure we can host film, live events, and educational performances as safely as possible. Part of the equation of ensuring our community's safety is by requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for entry."

The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, a milestone that may help lift public confidence in the shots as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet.

"The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. "Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S."

The U.S. becomes the first country to fully approve the shot, according to Pfizer, and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement he hoped the decision "will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool we have to help protect lives."

Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN on Friday -- but said no date has been mentioned.

A person familiar with the plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine "could be as early as Monday."

In less than 24 hours many central North Carolina students will be returning to class Monday; however, there are many anxieties for in-person learning as COVID-19 cases are trending up.

To support return-to-school efforts, Jubilee Christian Church International in Durham hosted a backpack giveaway.

Most central North Carolina schools will require masks upon return including schools like Wake, Durham, Cumberland, Johnston and Orange counties.

Durham Public Schools will implement many safety measures including:

Students will be spread out as much as possible.

Fresh air will be circulated regularly on buses and in classrooms.

And contract tracing will be managed-students testing positive and those in close contact will quarantine.

UNC has reported a COVID-19 cluster in Avery Residence Hall, saying there are currently five active cases.

