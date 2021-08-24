Homer Neal Key
Homer Neal Key passed away on August 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen Key. He is survived by his son, Edgar Joe (Becky) Key, step-daughter, Debra Hendrix, Brother, Edgar Ray (Gayle) Key, Half brothers, William Price, James Price, Joe Price, John Price, Sister, Mary Kimble, Aunt, Frances Birdwell, grandchildren, Jessica Key (Vance) Simmons, Karlee Key, great-grandchildren, Tristan Harmon, Alyssa Marie Simmons, nephew Jeffrey Key, niece, Jennifer Blancett and great-nephew Colton Key.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
