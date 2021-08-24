Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Homer Neal Key

mainstreet-nashville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer Neal Key passed away on August 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Carmen Key. He is survived by his son, Edgar Joe (Becky) Key, step-daughter, Debra Hendrix, Brother, Edgar Ray (Gayle) Key, Half brothers, William Price, James Price, Joe Price, John Price, Sister, Mary Kimble, Aunt, Frances Birdwell, grandchildren, Jessica Key (Vance) Simmons, Karlee Key, great-grandchildren, Tristan Harmon, Alyssa Marie Simmons, nephew Jeffrey Key, niece, Jennifer Blancett and great-nephew Colton Key.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Vanderbilt University#Sister#Gallatin High School#Vanderbilt Commodores#Alexander Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
rdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
ogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Fredrick Powell

On Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Fredrick Daniel Powell, 67, loving son and father, passed. Dan was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Morgantown, to Fred and Wanda Powell. Dan was a graduate of Morgantown High and later in life received a degree from West Virginia University. He was a jack of all trades but sought to serve his community in some capacity. He worked as a deputy for the Monongalia County Sheriff, was a MECCA 911 dispatcher and at Davis Lynch glass factory. However, his proudest accomplishment was his 13 years of service as a City of Morgantown firefighter.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Donna K. Hixon

Donna Knaub Hixon, 64, of the Village of Union Deposit, Hershey, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 6, 2021. Donna was the daughter of the late Elwood and Hazel Sipe, and is survived by her husband, Ronald Hixon, and three children, Nathaniel, Donovan and Laura, one step-son, Zachary, four grandchildren with a new one expected early next year, her sister, Pam Strange and her brother, David Sipe.
Fairmont, WVThe Dominion Post

Tripp Clayton

Tripp Marshall Clayton, beautiful baby boy of Chelsea Nicole (Swiger) Clayton and Tyler Ray Clayton, gained his little angel wings on Saturday Aug. 14 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Tammy Swiger; paternal grandparents, Debbie and...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Blountsville, ALblountcountian.com

Ivalee Martin

IVALEE MARTIN, 90, Blountsville, died Aug. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Blount. Born March 2, 1931, she was a graduate of J.B. Pennington High School and member of Blountsville United Methodist Church. Her passion was her family, and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, and needlepoint. Predeceasing her were husband of 69 years Sidney Jacob Martin, parents Eunice and Bertha Dingler […]
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins

Mr. Ollie La’Wayne Collins, age 51, transitioned to be with his heavenly father on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Advent Health of Ocala. He was a graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1988). Ollie attended Stevens Transport in Dallas Texas to receive his CDL. He was retired from the Marion County School Board. Mr. Collins was the owner of Blades of Glory Lawn Service and Ollie Collins Catering.
Metropolis, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Whites celebrate diamond anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Amon White, of Metropolis, marked their 60th anniversary on July 29. To commemorate their diamond anniversary, family and friends attended an informal open house on July 17 at Central Hall in Metropolis. Amon and Marilyn (Robinson) White were married on July 29, 1961, in Sesser. Attendants were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy