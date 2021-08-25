Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Schumacher documentary

Discovery+ has released these official poster and trailer for their new documentary feature INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR which is director Rachel Fleit’s deeply intimate and powerful feature of one woman’s journey of personal acceptance and resilience, which follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The film explores complex issues ranging from dissecting deep-rooted myths about beauty, and the collective fear around disability and mortality. Complete with her trademark wit and humor, the documentary follows Blair as she reconciles a journey of monumental transition. INTRODUCING, SELMA BLAIR will open in select theaters on Friday, October 15 via Strand Releasing before launching on Discovery+ on October 21.