Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Schumacher documentary

By Luke Smith
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchumacher is set to be released on Netflix on September 15, and will explore Schumacher’s success in F1 and life off-track with full support from his family. The film was announced in July, but Netflix has now released the first trailer for the documentary. The trailer features interviews with Schumacher’s...

www.motorsport.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Vettel
Person
Jean Todt
Person
David Coulthard
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docu#Haas F1#Team Principal
