Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Morocco ‘regrets’ Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign ministry said the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified” decision of neighboring Algeria to broke off diplomatic relations. Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday and cited a series of alleged hostile acts. Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement released early Wednesday that the move was “expected … in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks.” It said Morocco “categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it.” Algeria’s criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s U.N. ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by Israel’s foreign minister on an historic visit to Morocco as part of their normalization of ties.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Algeria#Israel#Diplomatic Ties#Diplomatic Relations#Ap#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
World104.1 WIKY

Israel’s top diplomat makes first visit to Morocco since upgrade in ties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Morocco on Wednesday in what will be the first visit by Israel’s top diplomat since the two countries upgraded ties last year. Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch direct flights under a deal brokered...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Israel, Morocco to upgrade ties and open embassies, Israeli FM says

RABAT (Reuters) – Israel and Morocco plan to upgrade their restored diplomatic relations and open embassies within several months, Israel’s foreign minister said during a visit to the North African kingdom on Thursday. Morocco was one of four Arab countries – along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid visits Morocco

For the first time in more than two decades, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Morocco. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed Israel’s guest to Rabat. The Israeli government has spoken of a “historic” visit. Jair Lapid himself wrote on Twitter after arriving in Rabat that he was “proud to represent Israel on this historic visit”. The two states agreed last December to normalize their diplomatic relations. It was not only approved in Morocco. Prime Minister Saadeddine al Othmani, who belongs to the ruling Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD), declined to meet with Lapid. In all important political issues in Morocco, however, King Mohammed VI. The last word.
Environmentwhtc.com

Algeria accuses groups it links to Morocco, Israel of setting wildfires

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Algeria on Wednesday blamed devastating wildfires this month on two groups it recently designated as terrorist organisations, adding that one of them was backed by Morocco and Israel. The president’s office said police had arrested 22 people for starting the deadly fires, but said ultimate responsibility lay...
Politics985theriver.com

Morocco wants strong ties with Spain after diplomatic rift -king says

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco is keen to strengthen ties with Spain after a rift between the two countries this spring, Moroccan King Mohammed said on Friday, though he added the crisis had shaken mutual trust. “We are keen today to strengthen (ties) bearing in mind the need for a common...
rock947.com

Tunisia’s president extends suspension of parliament

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday extended the suspension of parliament until further notice,‮ ‬the presidency said, after last month dismissing his prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/tunisian-president-relieves-prime-minister-his-post-2021-07-25 and assuming executive authority in a move opponents branded a coup. Saied also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Indonesia to Investigate Forcible Restraint of Nigerian Diplomat

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's foreign ministry expressed its regret on Thursday after a senior Nigerian diplomat was forcibly restrained by immigration officers in Jakarta, prompting the African country to recall its ambassador to Abuja for consultations. A video of the incident, widely shared on social media and sparking outrage among users,...
Worldabc17news.com

New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict. The Treasury Department says the chief of staff of the defense forces of neighboring Eritrea is sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for leading an entity accused of “despicable acts” including massacres, widespread sexual assault and the executions of boys. The nine-month war has killed thousands of people and left observers shocked as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, teamed up with former enemy Eritrea to wage war on the Tigray forces. The U.S. calls on Eritrea to remove its soldiers from Tigray permanently.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Russia supports withdrawal of foreign fighters from Libya

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat assured his Libyan counterpart Thursday that Moscow supports the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from the North African country and is prepared to help work out the details with other countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks in Moscow with Najla...
PoliticsVoice of America

Jailed Chadian President Habre Dies in Senegal

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has died, Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall said Tuesday. He was 79. "Habre is in his Lord's hands," Sall told the television channel TFM. The Chadian consulate said he had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy