Morocco ‘regrets’ Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties

For the first time in more than two decades, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Morocco. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed Israel’s guest to Rabat. The Israeli government has spoken of a “historic” visit. Jair Lapid himself wrote on Twitter after arriving in Rabat that he was “proud to represent Israel on this historic visit”. The two states agreed last December to normalize their diplomatic relations. It was not only approved in Morocco. Prime Minister Saadeddine al Othmani, who belongs to the ruling Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD), declined to meet with Lapid. In all important political issues in Morocco, however, King Mohammed VI. The last word.