Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Normani Pays Tribute To Her Biggest Inspiration, Aaliyah, On The 20th Anniversary Of Her Tragic Passing

By Norman i
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt four years old, I remember being in the car, windows down, listening to the One In A Million album. My mom put me on; I get all my taste from her. We listened to Tweet and Ashanti too, but I just connected with Aaliyah deeply at such a young age, not knowing exactly what I was singing about — I don’t know what pain or experience I thought I had at that age — but it was a connection to the soul in the music.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Normani
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Ashanti
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Timbaland
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Normani Pays#Janets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBET

RIP Nicole Hurst: 4 Facts About The Beloved Houston Singer

This weekend the typically private Justin Timberlake took to social media to reveal one of his longtime background vocalists had died. Singer Nicole Hurst passed away at 39 from a long battle with breast cancer. The “Cry Me A River” star took to his Instagram account Friday and posted several...
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Aaliyah sounded like the future. 20 years after her death, we keep looking back

In the run-up to an Aaliyah-themed drag show at a Brooklyn gay bar this month, drag performer Dèvo Monique is concentrating on “commissioning a look.”. The look, which they are keeping secret until the big night, will be unveiled at Metropolitan Bar, where several New York City drag queens will take the stage in various states of Aaliyah dress. To Dèvo Monique, it shouldn’t be something that replicates one of the late singer-actress’ iconic looks — maybe her vampire drag in “Queen of the Damned,” or an all-white leather pantsuit à la her “More Than a Woman” video — but something she’d wear today if she were still alive.
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

New Aaliyah Book 'Baby Girl' Honors Her Impact From Above

Days ahead of the 20-year anniversary of Aaliyah's untimely passing, the beloved star's legacy will come full circle when fans — both new and old — experience her entire catalog on digital streaming services for the very first time. It's been a long and winding road to see her music make its way to the digital age, a move that has been denounced by her estate, but the wave of anticipation is immense and set to sweep shortly before the benchmark occasion. In addition to her music, an unauthorized biography called Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah has been released, offering readers with a comprehensive retelling of the late star's life and career with new-found research, exclusive interviews and fan contributions on a journey cut too short.
MusicNME

Remembering the Princess of R&B: 20 of Aaliyah’s best pop culture moments ever

Since the release of her breakthrough track ‘One In A Million’ in 1996, Aaliyah has held a place as one of pop’s biggest icons. In the years since her untimely death in a plane crash at 22, her legacy has only grown. Before her sudden passing, the Princess of R&B was making all the right moves. As the 20th anniversary of her death soon upon us (on August 20), and as her classic debut album ‘One In A Million’ finally arrives on streaming services today (August 20), we explore some of the star’s best pop culture moments.
CelebritiesPopculture

Aaliyah's Uncle Weighs in on Normani Sample Controversy

Former Fifth Harmony member Normani has found herself in a controversy surrounding a possible sample of Aaliyah's "One in a Million," and now the late singer's uncle has weighed in with his opinion on the matter. Normani recently debuted her new single, "Wild Side," which features Cardi B, and many have said that they believe it samples Aaliyah's aforementioned hit tune. TMZ spoke with Barry Hankerson, who is Aaliyah's uncle and also the manager of her music catalog, and he was noticeably unbothered by the situation.
Beauty & FashionConnecticut Post

Review: 'Baby Girl' about Aaliyah is a singer's tragic tale

“Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah,” by Kathy Iandoli (Atria Books) R&B singer Aaliyah is best known for two events that bookended her career: becoming involved with infamous singer R. Kelly as a teen, and the tragic plane crash that ended her life at age 22, just days before 9/11.
Beauty & Fashionfox7austin.com

Remembering Aaliyah on 20th anniversary of singer’s death

LOS ANGELES - This week marks 20 years since R&B Singer Aaliyah and eight others were killed in a plane crash. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah boarded a twin-engine Cessna in the Bahamas, where she was shooting a music video for her third and final self-titled album, "Aaliyah." The Florida-bound plane was found to be badly overloaded. It went down seconds after take-off.
MusicBillboard

Aaliyah’s Estate Responds to Singer’s Former Label Teasing Music Release

Aaliyah’s estate on Wednesday condemned what it called an “unscrupulous endeavor” to release music from the late singer after social media posts and a website appeared to tease upcoming material with the hashtag #Aaliyahiscoming. “We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more...
MusicHuffingtonPost

Aaliyah's Estate Slams 'Unauthorized Projects' That 'Leech Off' Her 'Life’s Work'

Aaliyah Haughton’s estate is speaking out against “unauthorized projects” connected to the late singer and actor with an impassioned statement. On Wednesday, the estate representing the late Aaliyah Dana Haughton, who died in 2001, issued the statement on its various social media channels and told fans: “Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah Captured Heartbreak On "Never Comin Back"

Aug 25th, 2021 will mark 20 years since the untimely passing of Aaliyah. The groundbreaking and ever-influential R&B singer died in 2001 following a plane crash in the Bahamas at the age of 22. And while her legacy continues to live on, it was only until this week that her catalog became widely available on streaming services. Many of her fans have revisited her catalog in recent days while younger fans might only be getting fully introduced to Aaliyah's genius.

Comments / 0

Community Policy