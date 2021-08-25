Normani Pays Tribute To Her Biggest Inspiration, Aaliyah, On The 20th Anniversary Of Her Tragic Passing
At four years old, I remember being in the car, windows down, listening to the One In A Million album. My mom put me on; I get all my taste from her. We listened to Tweet and Ashanti too, but I just connected with Aaliyah deeply at such a young age, not knowing exactly what I was singing about — I don’t know what pain or experience I thought I had at that age — but it was a connection to the soul in the music.www.vogue.co.uk
