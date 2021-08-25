Normani Pays Tribute To Her Biggest Inspiration, Aaliyah, On The 20th Anniversary Of Her Tragic Passing

Days ahead of the 20-year anniversary of Aaliyah's untimely passing, the beloved star's legacy will come full circle when fans — both new and old — experience her entire catalog on digital streaming services for the very first time. It's been a long and winding road to see her music make its way to the digital age, a move that has been denounced by her estate, but the wave of anticipation is immense and set to sweep shortly before the benchmark occasion. In addition to her music, an unauthorized biography called Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah has been released, offering readers with a comprehensive retelling of the late star's life and career with new-found research, exclusive interviews and fan contributions on a journey cut too short.