Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UK market update – Cevian increases Aviva stake, Augean agrees to buyout offer

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviva (LON:AV) - Activist investment firm Cevian Capital has increased stake in the company to above 5%. Augean (LON:AUG) – Agreed to be taken over by Eleia Limited for 325 pence per share in cash. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) - UK deal with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) for 35 million Covid booster...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Durable Goods#Uk#Augean#Investing Com#Fx#Eur Gbp#German#Ifo#Cevian Capital#Eleia Limited#Astrazeneca Plc#Pfizer Lrb#Bntx#Covid#Rnk#Hmrc#Tribunal#Bae Systems#The Us Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Stoxx 600: European Earnings on Fire As Companies Report Standout Growth

With more than 85% of companies in the STOXX Europe 600 having reported second-quarter earnings, earnings growth is through the roof. In March, analysts were projecting EPS growth of a whopping 155%; with earnings season about to wrap up, the reported earnings growth for the quarter is a remarkable 248%. This is a turnaround from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the European index saw a contraction in earnings while the S&P 500 saw a small increase. Europe is now on the front foot this earnings season, growing more than twice as fast as its American equivalent, with the S&P 500 reporting earnings growth of 93%.
Marketsinvesting.com

Australian Shares Mixed in Early Deals

Investing.com - The ASX 200 remained little changed at 7481.4 in early trade on Monday after lifting 0.5% at the open amid a strong performance from mining stocks, while investors remained cautious as domestic coronavirus infection rates continue to accelerate. In addition, last week, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed tapering fears and saw U.S. benchmark indices touch fresh record highs.
Stocksinvesting.com

Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology (HK: 1024 ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) Health...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Cevian Capital pushes stake in Aviva above 5%

LONDON (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has pushed its stake in insurer Aviva above 5%, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Cevian said in June it had built up a 4.95% stake in the insurer, which has sold off several businesses in the past year. Cevian said it wanted to see Aviva return five billion pounds ($6.86 billion) of excess capital to shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksBenzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Sainsbury's rallies on takeover chatter; BT slumps

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,107.81 in afternoon trade on Monday. Sainsbury’s shares rallied following a report that US private equity firm Apollo is considering a bid for the UK supermarket chain. According to The Sunday Times, Apollo is circling Sainsbury’s with a view to possibly launching bids of more than £7bn, after scouring the industry for takeover targets.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Singapore Exchange said to be eyeing first US dollar bond amid acquisition push

(Aug 24): Singapore Exchange Ltd., the city-state’s sole equities bourse, has hired banks for its first dollar bond offering as it looks to diversify away from stocks business through acquisitions. SGX will hold investor calls from Tuesday for a potential U.S currency note, according to a person familiar with the...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Premarket Movers Monday - Pfizer, Trillium, Uber and General Motors

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Pfizer, Uber, Lyft, General Motors and Trillium Therapeutics. Stock futures were rising Monday as Wall Street extended Friday's gains despite mounting virus concerns and as investors looked to the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints on future Federal Reserve policy.
RetailShareCast

London close: Shares firmer despite disappointing retail data

London stocks managed to break back above the waterline by the close on Friday, even after investors were faced with disappointing UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.41% to 7,087.90, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.61% at 23,750.89. Sterling was weaker, meanwhile, last trading...
Marketsgold-eagle.com

Gold Price Exclusive Update

Our proprietary cycle indicator is DOWN. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator provides us with a clear direction how we should be speculating.
Businessinvesting.com

"UK for sale": Britain's year of private equity buyouts

LONDON (Reuters) - This year's unprecedented private equity buying spree in Britain is causing unease among politicians, trade unions and investors, about potential job losses and rising debt. But generous price premia are also raising asset managers' expectations of higher share prices for the London stock market after years of...
BusinessBBC

UK defence giant Ultra agrees to £2.6bn Cobham takeover

Ultra Electronics, a major supplier to the Royal Navy, has agreed to be bought by US-owned Cobham in a £2.6bn takeover being monitored by the UK government. Cobham said it would "offer legally binding and enforceable commitments to HM Government" over the Ultra deal. These include security issues and protecting...
Healthinvesting.com

2 Healthcare Stocks to Consider for Medium Term

Listed companies operating hospitals or chains of hospitals have always been regarded as steady generators of revenue and cashflows. As the first wave of Covid-19 receded in India, these stocks took a hit, after trading at life time high in January and February 2021. Then came the second wave, and that changed the fortune of hospital-stock investors. But, the story isn’t that simple. People’s visits to doctors and hospitals declined sharply during the Covid19-induced lockdowns. Lockdowns resulted in the suspension of outpatient departments, selective emergencies, reduced medical tourism, and planned-in-advanced surgeries. All these happenings took a toll on hospital companies’ revenue. Publicly traded hospitals switched services to lower-cost outpatient centres, disposing of un-lucrative assets and cost trimming due to topline de-growth.
Stocksinvesting.com

Hill-Rom Jumps on Report Baxter Wants to Buy It for $10 Billion

Investing.com – Hill-Rom stock (NYSE:HRC) was up almost 4% in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that medical technology company Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is in advanced talks to buy the maker of hospital equipment in a deal worth around $10 billion. The WSJ report pegged the value...

Comments / 0

Community Policy