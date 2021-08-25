UK market update – Cevian increases Aviva stake, Augean agrees to buyout offer

With more than 85% of companies in the STOXX Europe 600 having reported second-quarter earnings, earnings growth is through the roof. In March, analysts were projecting EPS growth of a whopping 155%; with earnings season about to wrap up, the reported earnings growth for the quarter is a remarkable 248%. This is a turnaround from the fourth quarter of 2020 when the European index saw a contraction in earnings while the S&P 500 saw a small increase. Europe is now on the front foot this earnings season, growing more than twice as fast as its American equivalent, with the S&P 500 reporting earnings growth of 93%.