UK market update – Cevian increases Aviva stake, Augean agrees to buyout offer

Listed companies operating hospitals or chains of hospitals have always been regarded as steady generators of revenue and cashflows. As the first wave of Covid-19 receded in India, these stocks took a hit, after trading at life time high in January and February 2021. Then came the second wave, and that changed the fortune of hospital-stock investors. But, the story isn’t that simple. People’s visits to doctors and hospitals declined sharply during the Covid19-induced lockdowns. Lockdowns resulted in the suspension of outpatient departments, selective emergencies, reduced medical tourism, and planned-in-advanced surgeries. All these happenings took a toll on hospital companies’ revenue. Publicly traded hospitals switched services to lower-cost outpatient centres, disposing of un-lucrative assets and cost trimming due to topline de-growth.
