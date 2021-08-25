Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Brave Enough? The World’s Tallest & Fastest Swing Is 105-Foot Tall and Swings at 68 MPH!

By Chadwick Benefield
Posted by 
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fun fact. I used to live about five minutes from SeaWorld in San Diego, California. I could literally walk outside of my townhouse, stroll about fifty feet to our "greenbelt" space, look down the canyon to my right and stare down at the park. It was pretty awesome living that close to one of the most popular attractions in San Diego County. I had the chance to visit a couple of times. There were some fun rides there, but my absolute favorite part of SeaWorld at the time was the show with the walrus. It was HILARIOUS!!

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld San Diego#Seaworld San Antonio#Seaworld San Diego#Tidal Surge#Fastest Screamin Swing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

6-Year-Old Henderson Boy Begs Mom to Enter Contest and They Win Big

6-year-old Sawyer Campbell of Henderson was the proverbial "squeaky wheel" who wound up scoring his family a huge prize at Holiday World on Sunday. Two months after it was originally supposed to take place, The Great Cheetah Chase Race took place at Holiday World. The event featured 64 qualifiers from 99.5 WKDQ, and our sister stations, 92.5 WBKR in Owensboro, and MY 105.3 competing in an NCAA bracket-style tournament onboard Holiday World's latest addition to Splashin' Safari, the Cheetah Chase.
Brooklyn, KYPosted by
WOMI Owensboro

Get a Taste of Vietnam & Kentucky in One Delicious Sandwich

Next December, I am spending Christmas vacation in Asia and a big chunk of that trip is going to be spent in Vietnam. One of the things I am most looking forward to on that trip is the cuisine. I am really adventurous when it comes to food and can't wait to enjoy tastes and flavors not typically found or celebrated here in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy