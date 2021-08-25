Brave Enough? The World’s Tallest & Fastest Swing Is 105-Foot Tall and Swings at 68 MPH!

Fun fact. I used to live about five minutes from SeaWorld in San Diego, California. I could literally walk outside of my townhouse, stroll about fifty feet to our "greenbelt" space, look down the canyon to my right and stare down at the park. It was pretty awesome living that close to one of the most popular attractions in San Diego County. I had the chance to visit a couple of times. There were some fun rides there, but my absolute favorite part of SeaWorld at the time was the show with the walrus. It was HILARIOUS!!