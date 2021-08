The cryptocurrency space has gained momentum again in the last few weeks after remaining weak due to China’s crackdown. Many altcoins have been outperforming Bitcoin’s price performance in the last few days and weeks. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) are among the altcoins that are quickly becoming popular. Solana has returned more than 125 percent in August and almost 5,000 percent YTD. With its steep recent returns in mind, investors might wonder why Solana (SOL) is rising, how high can it go, and what its price prediction is for 2030.