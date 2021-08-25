Cancel
Pinpoint Weather: Heat and humidity allow for pop-up showers and storms

By Kara Thompson
wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFXR) — The hot and muggy weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia. Some patchy fog will impact the Wednesday morning commute. Once the fog dissipates, we’re looking at another mostly sunny and hot day ahead. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and into the mid-90s. The heat and humidity will allow for spotty showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. Not everyone will see wet weather Wednesday, but any shower or storm that does develop will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. The best chance for rain will be along and west of the Blue Ridge.

