Pinpoint Weather: Heat and humidity allow for pop-up showers and storms

MONDAY: As we begin the new work-week and approach the end of August, we will remain with rain showers and storms for the first half of the week. None of the rain yet is associated with post Hurricane Ida, which will hold off until Tuesday night/Wednesday. A good soaking is expected in the next few days. As of this morning, we have showers and storms firing up in our neck of the woods. A second wave of rain will move through later on today and into the afternoon. All of today’s rain is associated with a surface cold front that will clear out the mugginess by Wednesday. Current temperatures sit in the mid to upper 60s right now. Muggy levels are also high. Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the area for most of today. Keep the umbrellas around because we have a chance of seeing some thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening. We have a chance to break the rainiest month of all time at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport by the time we head into Wednesday. Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the lower 80s. Muggy levels will remain high through tomorrow. Tonight, scattered rain showers are likely with clouds around. Overnight temps bottom out in the upper 60s. We could see a few showers fire up early tomorrow morning.