Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Comment: U.S. left Afghanistan; it can still help its women

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

On Aug. 15, the Taliban completed its conquest of Afghanistan by seizing Kabul. These events were tragically similar to those of 25 years ago, when Kabul fell to the Taliban in September 1996. Americans have recently watched chaotic scenes unfold in Afghanistan: panicked Afghans desperately clinging to evacuating U.S. planes; Taliban fighters going house-to-house hunting journalists, prominent women and Afghans who worked for the toppled government; and the Taliban beating Afghan protesters. While many Afghans face suffering under Taliban rule, women and girls have the most to fear; and lose.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Foreign Aid#Taliban#Americans#Afghans#Communist#Soviet#Sunni#Islamist#Western#State#The Sisterhood Is#Muslim#Rawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
U.S. Politicssbstatesman.com

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan was unavoidable

Benjamin Joffe is a sophomore political science major. After nearly 20 years of combat operations in Afghanistan, the United States has decided to fully withdraw from the region. President Biden set the withdrawal deadline for Sept. 11, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which sparked their invasion of Afghanistan in order to find Osama Bin Laden, one of the perpetrators of the attack.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Who is the Taliban supreme leader?

In the days since taking power in Afghanistan, a wide range of Taliban figures have entered Kabul -- hardened commandos, armed madrassa students and greying leaders back from years of exile. There has been one major exception -- the group's supreme leader. But Hibatullah Akhundzada may finally make a public appearance -- and soon -- the Taliban said Sunday. "He is present in Kandahar," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
WorldNew York Post

Taliban official says 28 members were killed in Kabul airport explosion

Twenty-eight Taliban members were revealed to be among those killed in the bombings outside Kabul airport Thursday as the death toll from the carnage rose to at least 85. Two ISIS-affiliated suicide bombers killed 13 US service members and 72 Afghans — including the Taliban fighters, an official with the group and a health official told Reuters.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US drone strike killed 'ISIS-K planner' in Afghanistan, Pentagon says

The United States military has carried out a drone strike against an alleged ISIS-K "planner" following a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American soldiers and at least 70 Afghans. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," U.S. Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy