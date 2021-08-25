Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Comment: GOP governors should stop fighting covid mandates

By Opinion Commentary Coronavirus outbreak
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

When it comes to covid-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility. Some Republican elected officials are trying to thwart measures local governments and private businesses are taking to reduce the spread of covid-19. For example, it is illegal in Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas for businesses to require customers to provide proof of vaccination; a law that restaurants in Austin learned about the hard way when they nearly had their liquor licenses revoked. Florida has a similar law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, though a judge recently gave a cruise operator permission to ignore it.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Everett, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Ohio State
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Economy#Gop#Republicans#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
Mississippi StateCNN

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi River to reverse flow

(CNN) — Storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ida stopped the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans on Sunday and actually caused it to reverse -- something the US Geological Survey says is "extremely uncommon." Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, early Sunday afternoon as an...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US to be removed from EU travel 'safe list': report

The European Union is reportedly planning to recommend that its member nations reinstate restrictions on travelers from the U.S. due to the rising level of COVID-19 infections. EU diplomats speaking to The Associated Press said the recommendation to reverse a June decision to lift restrictions on U.S. travelers could come...
PoliticsCNN

Elizabeth Holmes' trial is set to begin: Here's what you need to know

New York (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is set to go to trial this week, more than three years after being indicted on multiple federal fraud and conspiracy charges over allegations she knowingly misrepresented the capabilities of her company's proprietary blood testing technology.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley take issue with judges' scorecards during bout

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed on one thing Sunday night after their fight – the judges were off. Paul and Woodley both criticized the judges in the split decision. Paul was awarded the victory while Woodley believed he had beaten the YouTube star. On the other hand, Paul was upset that one judge scored the fight in favor of Woodley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy