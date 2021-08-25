Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2021 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 7.1% CAGR by Revenue US$ 1.7 Billion | Coherent Market Insights
The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Product Type (Cardiac Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Hematological Monitors, and Others), by Application (Cardiac Arrhythmia, Diabetes, Ischemic Disease, Hypertension, Sleep Apnea, Chronic Respiratory Diseases, and Hyperlipidemia), by End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Long-term Care Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 917.6 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019–2027).www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0