Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Person Shot: 420 Thomasville Blvd SW

atlantapd.org
 7 days ago

Preliminary Information: On 8/24/21, around 12:43 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 420 Thomasville Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary Investigation indicates the incident is confirmed to be related to the fatal shooting that occurred earlier at the location 440 Thomasville Blvd. SW. (Reference case#212360541) Investigators are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Thomasville#Preliminary Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Lula, MSWREG

One person shot outside Isle of Capri Lula Casino

LULA, Miss. — Coahoma County sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at the Isle of Capri Lula in Mississippi on August 30. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the property. One person was shot, but they were non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transferred to Regional One Hospital for...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Person found shot to death in north Jackson hotel room

JACKSON, Miss. — A person was found shot and killed in a hotel room in North Jackson Monday afternoon. Jackson police confirmed that a person was found dead after being shot multiple times just before 4:30 p.m. inside a locked hotel room at the Best Value Inn on the I-55 Frontage Road.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
FOX 17 News West Michigan

One person shot in home in Kalamazoo

One person is injured after being shot in a home in Kalamazoo early this morning. The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Krom Street. When officers arrived, they located a person who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and is listed in stable condition.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

1 person shot, killed in Oklahoma City, suspect in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday night, emergency crews were called to the 7000 block of W. Britton Rd. after residents reported hearing gunshots. When police arrived, they found one person dead.
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

Man fatally shot at Durham apartment complex, fourth person shot overnight

A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Durham early Saturday, police reported. Officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 1900 block of Jersey Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. They found an adult male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back, a Durham police news release said.
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

One person shot and killed outside metro dispensary

Oklahoma City (KOKH) — One person is dead after a shooting at a metro dispensary. Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of the American Cannabis Company on SW 66th and Western. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot just after 11:00 PM Tuesday. The victim...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Person Shot On Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot on the northwest side Saturday afternoon, Indy Metro Police are investigating. Police say officers were called to the 5200 block of West 52nd Street around 12:45 p.m. When police arrived they found a person who wasn’t breathing. No other information was immediately available.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

Person Shot: 151 Cleveland Ave SW

Preliminary Information: On 8/17/21, around 3:37 pm, officers responded to 151 Cleveland Ave SW. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1683 Lakewood Ave.

Preliminary Information: On 8/24/21, around 2:39 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 1683 Lakewood Ave SE. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers have established a crime scene as Investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

One person shot in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. AT 4:10p.m., Austin Police responded to the scene at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Car shot on I-71 in south Columbus, 1 person injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one person was injured Wednesday when a car was shot on I-71 on the south side. Police said the shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. The caller said their car had been shot on I-71 north just south of Frank Road. Medics are...
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

1 Person Shot, Rushed To Nearby Hospital In NE OKC

Oklahoma City police said one person was shot multiple times near a metro hospital Wednesday night. The shooting happened near the intersection of Northeast 13th Street and North Lincoln Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was being jumped when her brother stepped in to help her. The brother was then shot...
Elkhart, INWNDU

One person shot in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - One person has been shot in Elkhart near Bradford Ct. and Portage Ln. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Elkhart City Dispatch has confirmed the shooting to WNDU. The call came in over the dispatch at 6:02 p.m. The scene is now...
Oshkosh, WIFox11online.com

Person shot over the weekend in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- One person was taken to the hospital after he walked into an Oshkosh bar and said he had been shot. Police say the person walked into the bar on N. Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday. He said he had been shot several times. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 500 block of N. Main Street.
Walla Walla, WAKEPR

One person shot in Walla Walla officer involved shooting

WALLA WALLA -- A special unit of detectives is in charge of investigating an officer involved shooting that lead to one civilian being shot in Walla Walla on Saturday night. Details on the incident are extremely limited. Walla Walla Police responded to a disturbance just before 11 PM on Saturday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy