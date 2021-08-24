Person Shot: 420 Thomasville Blvd SW

Preliminary Information: On 8/24/21, around 12:43 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 420 Thomasville Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary Investigation indicates the incident is confirmed to be related to the fatal shooting that occurred earlier at the location 440 Thomasville Blvd. SW. (Reference case#212360541) Investigators are diligently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.