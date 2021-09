It’s a year of big changes for the Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake girls soccer team. The Tigers will face new rivals in the Wright County Conference, while old rivals are now gone. They’ll face new competition in the Section 6AA playoffs, with fewer teams now that a third class has been added to the sport. But most of all, they’ll be relying on a new group of varsity players after graduating 14 seniors from the 2020 squad.