The Tigers XC teams traveled to Danville on Saturday to run in the Hokum Karem. This was a relay race that consist of up to 5 pairs of runners per team. Each partner in the race ran three legs of a mile. The top 3 pairs scored with the 4th pair being a pusher. There was also a two mile reserve race for the day. Ribbons went to the 1st-10th place on the relay teams, and also to the top 10 individuals in the reserve race.