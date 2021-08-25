MHRA Reports Latest UK Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Events

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has received reports of almost 1.15 million suspected adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccines. In its latest report, the MHRA reports that, as of 11 August 2021, it has received 104,446 Yellow Cards for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 228,239 for the AstraZeneca vaccine, 13,325 for the Moderna vaccine and an additional 1022 have been reported where the brand of the vaccine was not specified.