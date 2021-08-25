Cancel
Radiflow’s risk management platform for OT facilities allows CISOs to view all their sites on one dashboard

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadiflow announces a new enterprise-level risk management system for OT facilities that allows CISOs to view all their sites on one dashboard. This latest Radiflow CIARA (Cyber Industrial Automated Risk Analysis Platform) software release offers a non-intrusive breach attack simulator that takes into account the business importance of each site so the CISO can find the most vulnerable points on their industrial automation networks across all their sites, allowing them to practice the most effective mitigation tools.

