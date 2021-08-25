Cancel
Instagram is putting ads in its Shop tab

By S. Shah
Engadget
 5 days ago

Instagram is introducing ads to the Shop tab it launched last November as part of a divisive app redesign. The Facebook-owned company's push to bring ads to more parts of its app has upset some users, but at least the move makes sense in this context. Moreso than on Reels...

#Video Ads#Luggage#Shop#Away#Stories And Reels
