Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ottawa, Sandusky, northeastern Wood and Lucas Counties through 515 AM EDT At 432 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Waterville to near Gibsonburg. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Toledo, Bowling Green, Fremont, Perrysburg, Oregon, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Holland, Elmore, Maumee, Ballville, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge and Pemberville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH