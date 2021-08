Originally Posted On: https://alljapantours.com/japan/travel/when-to-go/best-month-to-visit-japan/. Japan is a fascinating country full of rich culture, architecture, and customs and traditions of an era that may not exist by the principles of time but lives on in the hearts of its people. Colors and Cherry Blossoms are only one aspect of this must-visit destination. The fact is that each month in Japan is known for its own festivities.