Schumacher's Spa debut: the ingredients for an all-time great were already there
“We needed at very short notice to get a replacement for Bertrand [Gachot]. Schumacher was available this weekend, he has no other commitments. I’ve seen him in Formula 3 and the team has this attitude to give youth a chance. We think it’s a progressive way to see what the potential of Schumacher is for the future,” eponymous Jordan team boss Eddie surmised ahead of the weekend.www.motorsportmagazine.com
