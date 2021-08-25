Schumacher's Spa debut: the ingredients for an all-time great were already there

Red Bull is trying to find a race seat in 2022 for Alex Albon following Sergio Perez’s contract extension, according to team principal Christian Horner. Albon was demoted to the role of reserve driver at the end of 2020 following an inconsistent year in which he finished seventh in the drivers’ championship. His work in the simulator and behind the scenes has been widely praised by both the team and Perez — the man who replaced him — but Albon has been chasing race opportunities, currently competing in DTM but also linked with a future in IndyCar.