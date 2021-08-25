Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Schumacher's Spa debut: the ingredients for an all-time great were already there

By Jake Williams-Smith
motorsportmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We needed at very short notice to get a replacement for Bertrand [Gachot]. Schumacher was available this weekend, he has no other commitments. I’ve seen him in Formula 3 and the team has this attitude to give youth a chance. We think it’s a progressive way to see what the potential of Schumacher is for the future,” eponymous Jordan team boss Eddie surmised ahead of the weekend.

www.motorsportmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Gerhard Berger
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Jean Todt
Person
Nigel Mansell
Person
Ross Brawn
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Rory Byrne
Person
Mark Hughes
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greats#Formula 1#Motor Sport#Spanish#Brawn#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Related
MotorsportsThe Guardian

Belgian GP suspended as rain falls at Spa: F1 – live updates!

“If we can start before 6pm let’s run it!” says Aston Martin principal Otmar Szafnauer, rain pelting down around him. Meanwhile, Kanye West has just released his long awaited album Donda. Will our long wait be similarly rewarded? Who knows. Here’s he and Jay-Z racing around an industrial lot in a customised Maybach 57:
MotorsportsThe Big Lead

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Was Absolutely Riveting Television

Max Verstappen was victorious in the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday in what was the first Formula One race this reporter has ever watched. Let me just say, it's quite a sport you've got here. And it's just incredibly dumb luck for me to have tuned in to see this lack of spectacle. I've seen people talking about the rain in Spa before, but this was ridiculous!
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Michael Schumacher's scintillating Spa F1 debut: 'You just knew he was special'

Never have one and half laps in a midfield F1 car sent such shockwaves through grand prix racing. It was 30 years ago today that Michael Schumacher, in the glinting emerald Jordan 191, qualified seventh for the Belgian GP, beating his vastly experienced team-mate and a whole host of other big grand prix names with a blistering, instinctive turn of speed. The next day he carried his pace into the race, launching into fifth from at the start, even entertaining ideas of a win on his debut, before the clutch exploded…
Motorsportsracer.com

Red Bull searching for F1 seat for Albon

Red Bull is trying to find a race seat in 2022 for Alex Albon following Sergio Perez’s contract extension, according to team principal Christian Horner. Albon was demoted to the role of reserve driver at the end of 2020 following an inconsistent year in which he finished seventh in the drivers’ championship. His work in the simulator and behind the scenes has been widely praised by both the team and Perez — the man who replaced him — but Albon has been chasing race opportunities, currently competing in DTM but also linked with a future in IndyCar.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

F1 announces new 'Overtake Award' trophy

Hot on the heels of the ‘Pirelli Speed King Award’, Formula 1 now has another new trophy on offer – the ‘Crypto.com Overtake Award’. Presented to the driver who has the most on-track overtakes at the end of the season, the award is “designed to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success.”
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How to watch F1: 2021 Belgian Grand Prix start time and TV schedule

With Formula 1 making its return this Sunday, millions will tune in to watch the title fight recommence around the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit . Despite Max Verstappen’s strong start to the campaign, Lewis Hamilton’s recent home win and podium finish in Hungary gives the reigning champion an eight-point lead going into the Belgian Grand Prix.
TV & Videoscarthrottle.com

Here's Your First Look At Netflix's Schumacher Documentary

Netflix has released a trailer for the new documentary, which has been made with support from Schumacher's family. A few weeks back, Netflix announced that it was to release a documentary about seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher. Simply called ‘Schumacher’, it comes from the production team responsible for Boris...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How to watch the MotoGP 2021 Grand Prix of Britain

There has been no shortage of talking points in MotoGP between the frantic Grand Prix of Austria and the build-up to the British GP and return to Silverstone. Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have parted ways after the Spaniard’s erratic actions during the Styrian round which means Cal Crutchlow will take part in his homecoming aboard the factory Yamaha machine alongside championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

'I've discussed a WRC return but I'm a bit busy right now' says Sébastien Loeb

At 47, Sébastien Loeb is a full 12 years younger than his Extreme E rival Carlos Sainz Sr. But age is apparently an irrelevance for these legends, and nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb is still relishing a busy motor sport life, juggling his drive for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 Extreme E squad with another Dakar Rally campaign for Prodrive, which runs both programmes. What he isn’t committed to is another WRC comeback – at least not yet.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Who’s got the best F1 driver line-up?

When Mattia Binotto said “I think we’ve got the best line-up in the entire pit lane” ahead of the summer break, it got me thinking. Who does have the best driver pairing?. Sorry, I’m being cheeky. I might be asking that question, but I’m not offering to conclusively answer it.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Rosberg: 'Destructive phase of Hamilton vs Verstappen battle is just building up'

Formula 1’s return to action at the Belgian GP after the summer break is always welcome, but this year Spa brings with it an extra dimension of excitement. Two disastrous races for Max Verstappen at Silverstone and the Hungaroring turned the World Championship battle on its head, and the Red Bull driver needs to get his title challenge back on track.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

First Aprilia MotoGP test for Maverick Viñales confirmed

Maverick Viñales will begin his Aprilia career with a two-day test at the end of this month, the team has confirmed. The Spaniard, who was team-mate to MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha until his contract was terminated last week, will test at Misano as he begins his preparation for the 2022 season with Aprilia.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Cadillac confirms entry into Le Mans, WEC and IMSA

Cadillac has announced its long-expected LMDh programme, with the company stating it intends to enter Le Mans, WEC and IMSA, after a twenty year-plus absence at the top level at La Sarthe. The Cadillac LMDh-V.R, which will be run by Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, will be based...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

October 2021 | Ghost Racers | Motor Sport Magazine

In the October 2021 issue, Motor Sport features ‘Ghost Racers’ the lost legends that would have changed the course of racing history. Ghost Racers: The Lost Legends that would have changed the course of racing history. America’s F1 Hero: Anniversary celebration of the first US World Champ. Goodwood Revival: Historic...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Schumacher reveals Spa 1991 tribute helmet to his father

Schumacher followed in the footsteps of his seven-time world champion father, Michael, by stepping up to F1 this year with Haas after winning last year’s Formula 2 title. On Wednesday, it was the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s famous F1 debut at Spa, when he starred as a late replacement for Bertrand Gachot at Jordan.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career

Thirty years ago, the great Michael Schumacher arrived in Formula 1 and created waves on his debut at the Belgian Grand Prix that very few drivers have done before or since. It was an extraordinarily impactful weekend, especially when you consider that he only competed in two corners of the race before parking up on the side of the track, but the headlines had been made over the previous two days.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Kimi Räikkönen signed Lotus E20 nosecone by Amalgam

The Lotus E20 is a Formula One racing car designed and produced by the Enstone-based Lotus F1 Team for the 2012 Formula One season. The car was the first from Enstone to carry the Lotus name, was driven by 2007 World Drivers’ Champion Kimi Räikkönen and reigning GP2 Series champion Romain Grosjean, both of whom returned to Formula One after a two-year absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy