Fly Through The Air At 65 Miles Per Hour On This 1.5 Mile, 6 Zipline Course In West Virginia
By Cristy
Posted by
Only In West Virginia
6 days ago
How do you like your adventures? If you prefer them extra-daring, then you’ve GOT to try the zipline at Adventures On The Gorge. One of the longest, fastest zipline systems in the nation, it definitely deserves a spot on the bucket list!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Are you bold enough to try the Gravity Zipline Course? It truly is an experience of a lifetime! Learn more or book a spot at the Adventures On The Gorge website here. And while you’re in Lansing crossing adventures off your bucket list, you might as well go ahead and try the New River Gorge Bridgewalk.
Address: Adventures on the Gorge, 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV 25862, USA
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In West Virginia is for people who LOVE the Mountain State. We publish one West Virginia article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
As summer slides into fall in West Virginia, a variety of things begin to happen. Fresh, delicious garden produce peaks. A new school year begins. And the sunflowers start to bloom. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit...
The best ham sandwiches in the USA are found at Classic Cam’s Ham in West Virginia. It’s a bold claim, but we’re making it. And we actually feel pretty safe about it, too, because we know plenty of loyal Cam’s Ham fans who are more than willing to back us up.
If you’re looking for a private getaway to the beautiful mountains of West Virginia that combines old-fashioned charm with modern convenience, look no further than the Log House Homestead in Cairo, West Virginia. Beautiful and relaxing in every season, the Log House Homestead offers luxury and intrigue at a very affordable price!
West Virginia is rich in both natural beauty and history, and often the two coincide. Many historical treasures can be found along the beautiful New River Gorge, and one of the most elusive is the long-abandoned ghost town of Sewell, West Virginia. Today almost absorbed by the surrounding forest, Sewell was once the hub of a flourishing coking operation, and before that, a stop on a major east-west land route.
What do you think of when you think of West Virginia? Maybe it’s country roads. Maybe it’s deep gorges, wild rivers, and rugged mountain slopes. Maybe it’s your childhood. Maybe it’s pepperoni rolls. Maybe it’s coal. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to...
Tucked away about 12 miles east of Parkersburg, West Virginia, on US Route 50 is a county park that might just be one of the Mountain State’s best kept secrets. With its large campground, shaded picnic areas, a large lake, over 50 miles of hiking and biking trails, and frequent events, Mountwood Park is the perfect place to spend the day (or night) in West Virginia.
Whether you have Italian ancestry, you just love Italian food and culture, or you simply like bold colors, the 43rd West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is a festival you don’t want to miss. Italian culture has deeply influenced America, but you might not associate Italian culture with the Mountain State...
Aren’t waterfalls simply magical? If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely searched “waterfalls near me in West Virginia” more than a few times. Fortunately, West Virginia is blessed with numerous stunning waterfalls and beaches – and there’s no wrong time of year to enjoy them! However, few places in the Mountain State are as wild […]
The post This West Virginia Beach And Waterfall Will Be Your New Favorite Paradise appeared first on Only In Your State.
This fall marks the thirtieth anniversary of one of West Virginia’s many great celebrations: the Kirkwood Winery Grape Stomp Wine Festival, held September 17-18, 2021. Discover the authentic flavor of West Virginia and have some family fun at the Kirkwood Winery Grape Stomp Wine Festival on September 17-18! To learn more, visit Kirkwood Winery’s Facebook […]
The post Don’t Miss The Covered Wagon Rides And Free Wine At The Annual Grape Stomp In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
In a state filled with beautiful scenery and stunning natural wonders, there’s still one that stands out from all the rest: West Virginia’s New River Gorge. Despite its ancient history – it’s the cradle for one of the world’s oldest rivers – the gorge has seemingly just been discovered by the rest of the nation […]
The post The Ultimate Guide To The New River Gorge National Park And Preserve In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nestled in the mountains, near the gateway to one of America’s most popular outdoor recreation destinations, lies the quiet town of Glen Jean. Just minutes away from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Glen Jean has a history that dates back almost 150 years to West Virginia’s coal boom era. In this tiny […]
The post The Glen Jean Bank, Built In 1909, Welcomes Visitors To West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sometimes the best views of wild, wonderful West Virginia are hiding right in plain sight – and that’s certainly true of the view from the top of Pinnacle Rock in Pinnacle Rock State Park. The view itself is spectacular – but many visitors to Pinnacle Rock miss it altogether because it requires traversing a hidden path up a steep staircase that winds its way up one side of this massive rock.
Whether you are an experienced kayaker who knows and loves the sport or a newbie looking for a novel outdoor adventure to try this year, there’s a massive lake tucked away in the West Virginia mountains that you need to know about. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in...
(Editor’s Note: Husdon Farms CSA is not currently offering their farm-to-table dining experience. Check back on the website for any updates.) While it’s easy to grab a burger from a fast food place or pick up a few items at the grocery store, many people are taking an interest in the origins of their food. […]
The post There’s A Restaurant On This Remote West Virginia Farm You’ll Want To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
High in the Allegheny Mountains lies a tiny town that you can visit to take a step away from modern rush and back in time. Cass, West Virginia, population approximately 50, holds a special place in the state and region: it has survived almost untouched from its first days as an early twentieth-century logging town. Today, this town, with its excellently preserved company store, rows of company houses, and original Shay steam locomotives, transports visitors back to those timber boom days.
There’s no better time than fall to take a drive down one of the beautiful country roads in West Virginia. You’ll see some of the most breathtaking scenery that way. If you’re looking to hit the open road, here are some of the best scenic drives in West Virginia. Have you been on any of […]
The post 7 Country Roads In West Virginia That Are Pure Bliss In The Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
How long has it been since you’ve tried something new? If it’s been awhile (or even if it hasn’t), then consider hopping in the car and taking a trip to Riffle Farms in Terra Alta, West Virginia, where all kinds of new experiences are just waiting to be had!. We’re...
A trip to Disneyland might be on your bucket list, but it’s probably not on your bucket list for every year. Or even multiple times every year. But you could definitely visit Brooke Hills Park more than once in a season, and it’s got plenty of its own family-friendly magic. In fact, it might just […]
The post Brooke Hills Park May Just Be The Disneyland Of West Virginia Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are times when you need a fun spot to host a big batch of people in West Virginia on the cheap. Maybe you’ve got a family reunion coming up. Maybe you’re getting married. Maybe you’re planning a church retreat or youth event. Maybe you want to meet a few friends and their families for a vacation.
Here in West Virginia, we cherish the small businesses that add character, charm, and personality to our state. At the top of the list is a business called Totally Glazed in Princeton. A lunch, bakery, and catering business, this neighborhood spot does a little bit of everything. And, as you might have guessed by the name, donuts are the specialty here. We’re talking made-from-scratch, melt-in-your-mouth decadence. And yet, the incredible food offerings are just part of what makes Totally Glazed such a staple in the community, despite having just opened relatively recently. Continue reading to learn all about what makes this West Virginia business such a cherished part of the community.
Comments / 2