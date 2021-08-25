Fly Through The Air At 65 Miles Per Hour On This 1.5 Mile, 6 Zipline Course In West Virginia

How do you like your adventures? If you prefer them extra-daring, then you’ve GOT to try the zipline at Adventures On The Gorge. One of the longest, fastest zipline systems in the nation, it definitely deserves a spot on the bucket list!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Adventures On The Gorge in Lansing, West Virginia, is exactly what it sounds like: an adventure resort perched right on the edge of the New River Gorge.

And by "adventure resort," we don't mean just any type of adventure. We mean true, wildly fun, adrenaline-rush-inducing adventures. Think rappelling, white water rafting, paintball, laser tag, mountain biking, horseback riding,

Oh, and ziplining. Let's not forget the ziplining.

Picture this: you've climbed your way up 200 feet to a platform perched high in the trees. You're roped into a harness, and that harness is clipped to a metal wire that, all-told, extends for one and a half miles through and over the tree tops.

You grit your teeth, close your eyes, and push off the platform. When you open your eyes again, you are soaring through the Appalachian Mountains like a bird.

That's exactly the situation in which you can find yourself on Adventures On The Gorge's Gravity Zipline Tour.

Comprised of six ziplines of increasing length and speed, the Gravity Zipline Course builds up to the final Adrena-Line, a 3,150 foot long zip along which riders frequently reach speeds of 65 miles per hour.

Are you bold enough to try the Gravity Zipline Course? It truly is an experience of a lifetime! Learn more or book a spot at the Adventures On The Gorge website here. And while you’re in Lansing crossing adventures off your bucket list, you might as well go ahead and try the New River Gorge Bridgewalk.

Address: Adventures on the Gorge, 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV 25862, USA