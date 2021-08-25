Somehow, Celina Became the Halloween Capital of Texas
For those unfamiliar (or simply skeptical), not only does the city of Celina exist, but things also happen there. The North Texas town is home to some 17,000 festive residents who really like to celebrate just about everything: They have annual events called CajunFest, Christmas on the Square, OktoberFest and a Farmer’s Market on Friday nights, plus a series called Movies on the Square and something called Splash and Blast 4th of July Celebration. Celina's Beware! of the Square event, however, has made it a Halloween destination.www.dallasobserver.com
