An Infowars host who appeared in photos on Jan. 6 on a stage outside of the U.S. Capitol with the conspiracy theory website’s founder Alex Jones, was charged Friday in connection with the riot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. charged Shroyer with unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He is one of the most prominent people to be charged in connection with the riot, alongside a handful of other right-wing broadcasters.