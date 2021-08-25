Bisous Bisous Scores First In Legal Battle with a Similarly-Named Restaurant

In the case of too many Uptown restaurants named for the French word for “kiss,” one of the businesses just temporarily lost the right to its name. The new, self-described “Social Dining Hotspot” Bisou on McKinney Avenue is temporarily ordered to go by another name as legal proceedings continue. When this spot opened, it ran headfirst into Bisous Bisous Patisserie, the beloved bakery that opened in 2015 on the very same street. After many customer mix-ups over the two spots, a slew of errant negative online reviews, and even simply asking them to change their name, the bakery crowdsourced a trademark lawsuit against the newcomer.