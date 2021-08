Since the 16th of August, the NZD/USD has likely caused many speculators to walk away rather frustrated after glancing at their trading results. Choppy and swift changes to value have been demonstrated in the NZD/USD and the past two days have delivered another dose of movement. On the 16th of August, the Forex pair essentially dipped from 0.70350 to 0.69600. On the 20th of August, the NZD/USD found itself near lows of 0.68050 which tested values not seen since November 2020.