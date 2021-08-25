‘Schumacher’: First Trailer For Netflix Documentary About Racing Icon

So far from the trailer, this movie feels like what you might get if you crossed Crank with Atomic Blonde and lost the blonde aspect. Then of course there’s the friendship with the kid that comes into play which has been seen in a number of movies but is just unique enough in a lot of projects to be endearing in some way. Apart from that, this looks like another action flick that will gain a decent amount of attention but could swing either way when it comes to overall approval by the fans. In terms of the action, it does look pretty cool since Mary Elizabeth Winstead is definitely suited for this type of role and she comes off as the type of person that no one would want to mess around with. The whole idea of being so incredibly awesome that 20 armed killers don’t stand a chance is something that will have to be proved once the movie is released on Netflix. The whole idea of taking on so many without backup is kind of ridiculous even for an action movie, but there are definitely ways to pull it off with a few well-placed distractions, and grenades.