‘Schumacher’: First Trailer For Netflix Documentary About Racing Icon

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s your first trailer for recent Netflix acquisition Schumacher, about legendary Formula One driver Michael Schumacher. The timing of the film’s release next month coincides with Schumacher’s entry into Formula One 30 years ago. Schumacher features interviews with the German driver’s family, including his wife, father and brother, as well...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavio Briatore
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Damon Hill
Person
Jean Todt
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
David Coulthard
Person
Michael Schumacher
