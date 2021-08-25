Book review

The Little Book series at Jim Beam remains one of the most interesting corners of the whiskey giant’s portfolio, named to evoke the cask-strength releases of Booker’s, but with a far more experimental and free-wheeling twist. This series is designed by eighth-generation Beam distiller Freddie Noe, the son of current master distiller Fred Noe, and the various releases to date have displayed a tantalizing combination of heritage and experimentation. Some Little Book releases, such as Chapter 4: Lessons Honored released last fall, function like a deep dive through Beam family/company history, with Freddie Noe showing off the various pieces of knowledge he’s picked up along the way. Other chapters, meanwhile, are considerably more experimental, and include mash bills and grain varieties not seen anywhere else in the Beam product portfolio.