The Best Things To Do in Dallas August 25-31
Based on the novel by L. Frank Baum and featuring music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, the timeless musical Wizard of Oz makes its way to the Driegert Theatre (770 N. Coit Road, Richardson) now through Aug. 29. Presented by the Repertory Company Theatre, follow Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, the Wizard of Oz himself, as well as many other unforgettable characters, for a family-friendly night out. Tickets are $17 to $28 at www.rcttheatre.com.www.dallasobserver.com
