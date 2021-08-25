Word of the week

Have you ever wondered what kind bed Noah had in the ark? Did he simply throw furs down on the floor for a year, or did he take the time to build some bunks? He had a hundred or so years to prepare the ship for his family, and he must have given some thought to the sleeping arrangements. Likewise, what sort of tables did he fashion? Or chairs? Was the furniture anchored or did it move around as the ship was tossed on the waves of the flood? What did he use for his light sources during the long dark months when there was no sun, and the ark’s lone window remained closed? What did the family do to entertain themselves while the waters outside the ark continued on the earth?