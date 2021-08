The Lady Bombers came away with a victory against Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday to bring them to 2-0. Top scores were Jenna Minter with 50,Haley Graf with 50, Carly Drone with 51, Addison Hesson with 52 and the kick out score of Josie Zacher with 62. Fair a team total of 203. Although Lafayette didn’t have a JV team, the JV played the course as well. Shooting for the JV were Maggie Maienbrook with 55, Elise Donnelly with 56, Maggie Hooker with 59, Harlie Klemp with 59, Mallory Klingler with 61, Maddie Nartin with 62 and Kennedy Kosta with 62. The Lady Bombers will be back in the course on Thursday against South Newton.