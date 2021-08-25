Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Palestinian shot by Israel in Gaza border clashes dies

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man has died of a bullet wound suffered during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza border fence over the weekend, Palestinian health officials said. Osama Dueij, 32, died Wednesday after he was shot in the leg on Saturday during a violent demonstration on the border. The Israeli military said demonstrators approached one area of the fence in northern Gaza and tried to climb over while throwing explosives at troops. In response, it said that troops fired tear gas and live rounds toward the protesters. Israeli gunfire wounded 41 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Gaza#Hamas#Ap#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza; HRW alleges 'unlawful acts'

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said it struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and into Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons launched at Israel as a human rights advocacy organization accuses it of violating war laws during its siege on the Palestinian territory in May. Israeli warplanes...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during the war in May apparently violated international laws of war, a leading international human rights group said Monday, calling on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks. Human Rights Watch noted that although...
MilitaryThe Guardian

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza as hostilities escalate

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the enclave’s Islamist rulers, Hamas, and other...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Palestinians forge 'grassroots' campaign against wildcat settlement

Using laser pointers and noisy horns to torment Jewish settlers across the valley, Palestinians in Beita have set themselves apart from others demonstrating against Israel's occupation of the West Bank. The Beita protests broke out in May as a group of hard-line settlers erected a Jewish community on a nearby hilltop.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gazan Terrorists Launch Arson Attacks on Israel, Causing At Least 8 Fires

Gazan terrorists launched a barrage of arson balloons into Israel on Monday, igniting fires and causing damage to several fields in southern Israel. Firefighting forces were alerted to locations eight locations throughout the areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip to contend with the outcome of the arson attacks. No one...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas leader: ‘Foolish act’ by Israel could lead to war

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the terror organization based in the Gaza Strip maintains “a strategic relationship” with Iran, Hezbollah and “many [others] in the region,” and therefore, any “foolish act” by Israel could lead to a regional war. According to the report by the Middle East Media Research Institute...

Comments / 0

Community Policy