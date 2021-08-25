Cancel
Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s foreign ministry said the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified” decision of neighboring Algeria to broke off diplomatic relations. Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday and cited a series of alleged hostile acts. Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement released early Wednesday that the move was “expected ... in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks." It said Morocco "categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it." Algeria's criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s U.N. ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by Israel's foreign minister on an historic visit to Morocco as part of their normalization of ties.

