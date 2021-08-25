Calendar and Entertainment: Potomac
Submit announcements at http://www.connectionnewspapers.com/Calendar/. The deadline is noon on Friday. Photos/artwork encouraged. POTOMAC COMMUNITY CENTER. 11315 Falls Road. The Potomac Community Center has reopened. Table tennis, volleyball, badminton, basketball, pickleball, open gym and more https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/rec/Resources/Files/potomac-2021schedule.pdf for details and hours. POTOMAC VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET. Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Potomac...www.potomacalmanac.com
Comments / 0