Photo of Sunbeam Lake tabbed in state contest
SACRAMENTO — An early evening photo of Sunbeam Lake is one of the top three finishers in a statewide photo contest highlighting the natural beauty of California. The Rural County Representatives of California announced Friday Imperial County Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar’s photo, “Illuminated Waters,” had placed third in its fifth annual Rural County Photo Contest. It was selected from nearly 100 entries from across the state.www.ivpressonline.com
