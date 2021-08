Emmerdale spoilers follow. In Friday's (August 6) episode of Emmerdale, Jimmy got some truly heartbreaking news as Juliette made a bombshell announcement about her next move. Jimmy and Nicola have been struggling with their separation recently, as Nicola doesn't think it's a good idea to share the news with their kids just yet. As Nicola chatted with her dad during Angel's birthday party, Mandy appeared and overheard Nicola badmouthing her when she blamed Mandy for her marriage with Jimmy falling apart.