European stocks inch up as travel shares offset weak German business sentiment data

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -European stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with gains in travel stocks offsetting weak German business sentiment data, while global markets were range-bound ahead of a policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% after a record close on Wall Street....

