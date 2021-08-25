Cancel
California has accused Activision Blizzard of shredding documents and ‘interfering’ with its investigation

videogameschronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has updated its harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that the company has shredded documents relating to the case and is now interfering with the department’s mandate to investigate the accusations. An 11th cause of action has been added to...

BusinessSlate

The Investors Trying to Fix the Most Toxic Company in Video Games

In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued video-game giant Activision Blizzard, alleging, more or less, that the company has a workplace environment from hell. Regulators said a two-year investigation into the company revealed an alcohol-drenched “frat boy” culture that included inappropriate conduct by executives, men openly joking about rape, and a general “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” The company called the lawsuit “truly meritless and irresponsible” (though it seemed to have some trouble figuring out how to respond), and more than 2,000 current and former employees responded by putting their names on an open letter that said, “We no longer trust that our leaders will place employee safety above their own interests.” In early August, employees shared their salaries en masse, Bloomberg reported, to pressure the company into confronting pay inequities. One executive, Blizzard head J. Allen Brack, resigned. California has since expanded its suit against the gamemaker, alleging the company shredded documents “related to investigations and complaints.” Activision Blizzard denied these allegations, and the fate of the legal and organizing efforts is uncertain.
BusinessPosted by
ClutchPoints

Activision Blizzard Gets Accused of Destroying Evidence

The Activision Blizzard lawsuit just keeps getting worse. With everything going on, one would think they’re on the path to redeeming themselves. Well, that isn’t quite the case. See, Activision Blizzard is now getting accused by the California DFEH or Department of Fair Employment and Housing of shredding abuse evidence.
Lawinvenglobal.com

California amends Activision Blizzard lawsuit to include contractors and temps

As first reported by Megan Farokhmanesh and Stephen Totilo of Axios, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has expanded its lawsuit against Activision Blizzard to include contracted and temporary employees in addition to full-time staff. Axios reported on Tuesday that in a new copy of the complaint they...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Acitivision Blizzard Responds To Allegations It Shredded Documents: 'Those Claims Are Not True'

Yesterday reports came out that the California Agency suing Activision Blizzard alleged that the gaming giant shredded documents pertinent to the investigation, claiming that the company was interfereing with its investigation. Activision Blizzard has responded to the allegations, stating that the claims are "not true" and outlines what the company has done since to steer in the right direction.
BusinessFudzilla

Activision Blizzard under fire

California has expanded its anti-discrimination lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, adding temporary workers to the female full-time employees of whom it is suing on behalf. The state's Department of Fair Employment & Housing also alleges the game maker has interfered with its investigation. An amended complaint was filed Monday and redefines...
Video GamesInverse

"Toxic online mentality": Trans employees of Activision Blizzard speak

“I never really felt like it was a safe place, to begin with.”. Alex* worked on the Community team at Blizzard, the popular video game development company, for over four years. In all that time, they never came out as nonbinary to their coworkers. It was all too clear that Blizzard wasn’t the place for LGBTQ+ people to be open about or advocate for themselves or their identities.
Businessnichegamer.com

Temporary Worker Claims and Allegations of Destroying Documents Added to Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

Claims from temporary workers have been added to the Activision Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit, along with allegations of destroying documents. Axios reports that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has included claims from those who worked under Activision Blizzard on a temporary basis. A copy of the lawsuit they obtained noted the state’s protections “exist for employees and contingent or temporary workers,” while the word “employee” was also changed to “workers” throughout.
California Statetheloadout.com

Activision Blizzard lawsuit expands with new amendment

The state of California has filed an amendment in its ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard which expands the scope of the lawsuit to include temporary workers and contractors. While the initial lawsuit focused solely on full-time female employees that had been negatively impacted by the company’s toxic workplace culture, it will now also represent those who worked for Activision Blizzard on a temporary basis.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Activision Accused of Shredding Evidence, Obstructing Probe (2)

Agency says documents related to investigation and complaints lost. Company says it complied with requests, acted to preserve information. California’s civil rights enforcement agency is alleging. Activision Blizzard Inc. retaliated against employees who aided its investigation into sexual harassment and bias at the video-game giant and suppressed evidence, including destroying...
Video GamesIGN

The Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Could Be a Death Blow for World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is struggling. For how long, exactly, is up for debate, but for the past couple of years, at least, player morale has been a downward trend. And while a few weeks ago this could have been a story about the ascendance of WoW’s rivals — most notably Final Fantasy 14 — the story has lately taken a sharp turn in the wake of the bombshell lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

Report: Activision Blizzard Recruiters Telling Activision Blizzard Employees They ‘Freak Candidates Out’ by Pushing For Change

Following the California lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture at the company, Activision Blizzard recruiters have reportedly been approaching other Activision Blizzard employees who have been pushing for change and telling them that they “freak candidates out.” The recruiters then urge the employees to share “what we are doing as a company to eliminate this toxic behavior,” and say that they have made “strides to head this off.” Employees, however, feel that the requests they have made of Activision Blizzard leadership have still not been addressed.

