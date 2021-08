Palm Bay sunrise (Ms Hays)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will climb into the 90s in Central Florida on Wednesday.

There is a 40% chance of rain, with spotty showers expected to move through some parts of Central Florida this afternoon.

The rain will start to move in around 2 p.m.

It will be partly cloudy through most of the day.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes