The first plane for the evacuation of Spanish and Afghan citizens who have worked for Spain in Afghanistan has already left for Kabul, the country’s capital. In Dubai (United Arab Emirates) there is also a second A400M to participate in the same operation and, as explained by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, they will be joined by “a third medicalized aircraft of the Armed Forces” that has departed this tomorrow from Madrid to collaborate in the repatriation.