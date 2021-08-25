Cancel
Red Sox closer Matt Barnes: Frustration an 'understatement' as struggles pile on

By Steve Hewitt, Boston Herald
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 25—Matt Barnes' August didn't seem like it could get any worse after his blown save on Monday. But it took just a day for it to hit another low point. The Red Sox have pulled out a pair of needlessly dramatic wins on back-to-back days — an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Monday, followed by an 11-9 survival over the Twins on Tuesday. Both have come in spite of Barnes, who looks lost and in a desperate search for answers as he struggles through a second-half collapse on the mound. After a career first half that made him a first-time All-Star, Barnes' performances have plummeted so badly that his status as the team's closer could be in jeopardy. His ERA in August now sits at 15.88 in 5 2/3 innings.

