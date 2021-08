BIPOC TV & FILM announces the launch of its first Showrunner Training Bootcamp, a workshop intensive for mid-to upper level Canadian writers and content creators. Led by writer and executive producer Anthony Q. Farrell, the bootcamp will include special guest instructors and panellists from the U.S. and Canada. The programme, co-designed by writer and producer, Jinder Oujla-Chalmers with support from BIPOC TV & FILM, will train up to 50 Canadian BIPOC writers on best practices in managing and staffing their writing rooms, managing production and post-production schedules, and managing relationships with stakeholders, including production companies and broadcasters. Participants will also be invited to observe Farrell showrun during one of his upcoming TV series writing rooms. The bootcamp will be open to writers who are Black, Indigenous or People of Colour who have or have had a TV or web series in development with a Canadian broadcaster or production company, a minimum of Co-Producer credit on a Canadian TV or web series, or a story editor credit on an animated series. Applications are currently being accepted through to September 19, 2021.