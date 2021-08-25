Parole for a terrorist: Cuomo was wrong to grant clemency to David Gilbert
Andrew Cuomo’s final act as governor was to wrongly grant a proudly admitted, convicted terrorist, a man guilty of the felony murders of police officers, a likely ticket to freedom. David Gilbert was part of the Weather Underground who still has 35 years on his 75-year sentence for the Oct. 20, 1981 robbery in Rockland County where Brink’s guard Peter Paige and Police Officers Edward O’Grady and Waverly Brown were heinously gunned down by his friends.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
