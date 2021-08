I would like to thank Peggy Larson Blanche of Bromfield Street for her letter of Aug.16 regarding the Yankee Homecoming Parade. It seems the Yankee Homecoming Committee has forgotten the South End of Newburyport again this year. The parade was cut short in 2019 and has always been a fun time as the parade ends up at Marlboro Street. It would be nice to have it return in the future.