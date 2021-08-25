Cancel
Morton Grove, IL

Morton Grove police: Evanston man charged with trespassing at home, alarming occupants

By Pioneer Press Newspapers, Suburban Chicago
 5 days ago

Aug. 25—The following items were taken from Morton Grove Police Department reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Tobias Davalos, 22, of the 1400 block of Chicago Avenue, Evanston, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct on Aug. 13 after police said he made multiple attempts to enter a Morton Grove house that does not belong to him. Police said Davalos' actions caused the occupants of the house "to be alarmed and disturbed." He was given a Sept. 28 court date.

