Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SME lender Bank North secures banking licence

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank North - previously B-North - is set to begin operations as a regional SME lending bank in October after securing a restricted banking licence from the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Manchester-based banking startup aims to disrupt the UK’s £150 billion SME lending market by establishing a network of regional...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licence#Lender#Prudential Regulation#Crowdfunding#Uk#Bank North#Fca#Lhv Group#Lhv Asset Management#Channel 4 Ventures#Crowdcube#Growth Funders#Pod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Banks Loosen Lending Standards in Race to Loan Money

Banks sitting on piles of cash are quickly easing lending standards for both consumers and small businesses in the second quarter as competition to extend loans heats up, according to Financial Times (FT) and data from the U.S. Federal Reserve. About 25 percent of banks have loosened lending standards, USB...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Standard Chartered launches blockchain trade platorm with Chinese fintech

United Kingdom-based multinational banking firm Standard Chartered (StanChart) has launched a blockchain-powered trade finance platform through a joint venture with Chinese supply chain finance technology provider Linklogis. Dubbed Olea, the platform will aim to meet the needs of institutional investors that are “seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with...
Economythepaypers.com

Standard Chartered and Linklogis launch trade finance platform

Standard Chartered and Linklogis, a supply chain finance technology solution provider in China, have announced a joint venture to establish Olea, a trade finance origination and distribution platform. The fully digitised platform aims to bring together institutional investors seeking opportunities in an alternative asset class with businesses requiring supply chain...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Canadian Fintech Flinks Acquires $103M Investment from National Bank of Canada

The National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has reportedly invested $103 million in Flinks, including $30 million in growth capital “towards acceleration of the Montreal-based fintech’s expansion activities in North America,” according to a release. As mentioned in the announcement, the investment has been made after a successful launch by...
Internetnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Take It To The Bank: Pandemic Spurs Desire For Digital Accounts

More than 70% of U.S. respondents are willing to open a bank account via app or website. 71% of U.S. respondents willing to open a bank account via app or website. Nearly a third (29%) of younger generations prefer slower, friction-filled methods such as phone calls or mail to open a bank account.
Businessfinextra.com

Bank of America granted record number of patents

Bank of America is boasting a record 227 US patents granted in the first half of the year, with AI and machine learning the area seeing the most action. The bank saw a 23% increase in the number of patents granted by the US Patent Office compared the same period the previous year.
Financial Reportsthepaypers.com

Atom Bank reports operating loss of GBP 36 mln

Atom Bank has reported an underlying operating loss of GBP 36 million in the year ended March 2021, down from GBP 46 million in the previous year. The UK digital bank also recorded a statutory loss before tax of GBP 62 million, down from GBP 66 million in 2020. But the challenger predicts it will breakeven sometime next year. In April, Atom confirmed a GBP 40 million funding round, halving the bank’s valuation.
Economyfinextra.com

UK contactless limit to rise to £100 in October

Brits will be able to make contactless payments of up to £100 from 15 October, UK Finance has confirmed. The rise, from £45, was trailed by chancellor Rishi Sunak in his budget speech in March after industry lobbying and an FCA consultation. The limit was only raised from £30 to...
Businessatchisonglobenow.com

Bank of Blue Valley secures top talent as head of commercial

Bank of Blue Valley is proud to announce that Will Fox has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. In his role, Fox will lead the commercial team as the team works to help clients with their comprehensive lending needs, building efficiencies in payables and receivables and other activities to help their business grow. In his new role with BBV, he will be responsible for growing our Commercial and Middle Market presence across the footprint. “We are thrilled to have Will Fox join our team,” said Brent Giles, President and CEO. “Will brings a unique skill set as well as experience leading commercial team members. He will lead the team as they serve as strategic partners for clients by leveraging knowledge, tools and technology to open up new avenues of operational and banking efficiencies allowing them to focus on maintaining and growing their business.”
Mexico, NYfinextra.com

Mexico's Credijusto partners i2c to launch credit card for SMEs

I2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Credijusto, the leading technology-enabled small business lender in Mexico, to provide frictionless credit solutions for the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through the forthcoming launch of the Covalto American Express credit card. On...
Marketsfinextra.com

Why central banks are pushing digital currencies

In the first of a two-part series, Kim Engman explores why “suddenly” there is a new frontier in payments for central banks, called Central Bank Digital Currencies – or CBDCs. Money, as we know it, is in transition. Banknotes and coins are no longer accepted by many merchants; digital money...
Economyfinextra.com

Foreign Currency Direct rebrands to Lumon

Foreign Currency Direct (FCD) today launches as Lumon, bringing together customers from recent acquisitions including Infinity International and Earthport FX under one distinctive, forward-thinking brand. In the crowded overseas payments space, Lumon combines the companies’ expertise to bring bank-beating rates and cutting-edge technology together to provide clarity on moving money across borders for both business and personal customers across the portfolio.
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Brex launches debt financing product

U.S. fintech company Brex, the all-in-one finance solution for growing businesses, today launched Brex Venture Debt, a new product that gives select customers access to debt financing. Brex already offers credit cards, cash management accounts, spend management, and bill pay software together in a single dashboard for its customer base...
Businessfinextra.com

Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

Brazilian digital banking juggernaut Nubank is looking for a $55 billion-plus valuation when it lists in the US, according to Reuters. With an IPO rumoured for late 2021 or early 2022, the valuation would make eight-year-old Nubank more valuable than any of Brazil's established banks, says Reuters, citing sources. It...
Businessfinextra.com

Serrala scores investment from Hg

Serrala, a fast-growing global financial automation and B2B payments software company, today announced that it has secured a majority investment from Hg, a leading global software and services investor. Following the transaction, Serrala’s CEO Sven Lindemann and existing investor, Waterland, will continue to support the business and remain as significant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy