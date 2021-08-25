SME lender Bank North secures banking licence

Bank of Blue Valley is proud to announce that Will Fox has joined the organization as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking. In his role, Fox will lead the commercial team as the team works to help clients with their comprehensive lending needs, building efficiencies in payables and receivables and other activities to help their business grow. In his new role with BBV, he will be responsible for growing our Commercial and Middle Market presence across the footprint. “We are thrilled to have Will Fox join our team,” said Brent Giles, President and CEO. “Will brings a unique skill set as well as experience leading commercial team members. He will lead the team as they serve as strategic partners for clients by leveraging knowledge, tools and technology to open up new avenues of operational and banking efficiencies allowing them to focus on maintaining and growing their business.”