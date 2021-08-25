Korean FSC chair nominee doesn’t think crypto is a financial asset
Seung-beom Koh, a nominee for chairman of South Korea’s Financial Service Commission (FSC), does not regard cryptocurrencies as a financial asset. In a press meeting with local journalists, Koh said that fintech experts from prominent organizations such as the G20, the International Monetary Fund and others “find it difficult to see virtual currencies as a financial asset, and think they could not function as a currency.”cointelegraph.com
